Mumbai (Maharastra) [India], May 25 (ANI): A man was arrested based on the complaint filed by a woman police personnel accusing him of sending obscene messages on social media in Maharashtra's Mumbai, said police on Thursday.

The arrested accused was identified as Ramchandra Ambardkar.

A case was registered under relevant sections of the IPC and IT Act at Pant Nagar Police Station and further actions are underway, said the police further.

"Man identified as Ramchandra Ambardkar was arrested for sending obscene messages to woman police personnel. The complaint was filed by the police personnel after which we arrested the man," the police said.

Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

