Mumbai, Mar 25 (PTI) A man was held in south Mumbai allegedly with 3.110 kilograms of mephedrone valued at Rs 4.66 crore, an official from the Anti Narcotics Cell said on Friday.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of the Azad Maidan unit of Mumbai Crime Branch's ANC laid a trap on Thursday evening and apprehended Dongri-resident Ashik Ali Feroz Poisarwala (33) from Clare Road in Byculla, he said.

"We found 705 grams of mephedrone on him at the time. A raid in his house revealed another consignment of 2.405 kilograms, all cumulatively valued at Rs 4.66 crore. He was placed under arrest under NDPS Act provisions on Friday," the official informed.

The accused was out on bail in a stalking case registered in Dongri police station, he added.

Deputy Police Commissioner Datta Nalawade said efforts were on to bust the peddling network the accused was part of and to arrest others involved.

