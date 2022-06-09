Mumbai, Jun 9 (PTI) A 26-year-old man allegedly vandalised a BEST bus after he was not permitted to board the crowded vehicle in the western suburb of Malad here on Thursday, police said.

A video of the incident, which took place at Meeth police chowky locality during the morning peak hours, went viral on social media.

Mervil Anthony Robero was standing at the bus stop and as a BEST bus arrived, he tried to board it, but was stopped by the driver, an official from Bangur Nagar police station said.

Robero lost his cool and stood in front of the bus and started verbally abusing the driver. He picked up a brick from the road and hurled it on the windscreen of the vehicle and broke it, he said.

One of the passengers onboard the bus shot a video of the attack, which was later widely circulated and went viral on social media, it was stated.

The accused was caught by a few locals in the area and was handed over to the police, he said.

"Based on a complaint lodged by bus driver Shankar Bheema More, a case under section 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant) and other relevant provisions of the IPC has been registered against the accused,'' senior inspector Pramod Tawade of Bangur Nagar police station said.

