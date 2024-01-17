Mumbai, Jan 17 (PTI) Western Railway will operate three additional special suburban trains early Sunday when the Mumbai Marathon is organised.

These services for the convenience of participants of the event will be operated between Virar and Churchgate, Borivali and Churchgate, and Churchgate to Bandra, as per a WR release.

The trains will depart from Virar, Borivali, and Churchgate stations at 2.15 am, 3.05 am, and 3 am, respectively, and they will halt at all stations.

