Mumbai, Jan 3 (PTI) One person was held allegedly with 400 grams of MDMA, a psychoactive drug, worth Rs 10 lakh in the illicit market, a Narcotics Control Bureau official said on Sunday.

The man was held from Guru Nanak road in Bandra (West) on Saturday night, and based on his interrogation, a raid was carried out at a hotel in Bhayander in neighbouring Thane district, he said.

"The man, identified as Chanda Shaikh (27), was held with 400 grams of MDMA worth Rs 10 lakh. A woman detained claims to be an actor. One suspect managed to flee during the raid on the hotel and efforts are on to nab him," he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)