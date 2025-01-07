Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 7 (ANI): The Mumbai Police arrested two people for firing at an Angadiya businessman under the limits of MRA Marg police station.

The police has been on the lookout for three more suspects in the case.

The accused had looted gold jewelry by opening fire on an Angadiya businessman, as per the Mumbai Police.

An officer said that in this case, MRA Marg police arrested one accused and the Crime Branch arrested the second accused.

Police have also recovered 90 percent of the stolen goods from these arrested accused.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the victim's acquaintances had conspired to commit theft by opening fire.

As soon as it was revealed that there were five accused in this conspiracy, two of them were arrested.

The accused had fled with a bag full of valuables worth Rs 50 lakh.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

