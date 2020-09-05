Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], September 5 (ANI): The Mumbai Police is extending full cooperation to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the case related to the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said on Saturday.

The remark comes amid the allegations by the Rajput's family that the Mumbai Police was wasting time and that there was something they wanted to hide.

Speaking to reporters here, Deshmukh said, "Mumbai Police is extending full cooperation to the CBI in actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case and the investigation underway in Mumbai."

Vikas Singh, lawyer of Rajput's family, earlier today said that the arrests made by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) prove the fear of Sushant Singh Rajput's family that there was something very big that Mumbai Police wanted to hide.

Earlier, Singh had said that Mumbai Police had misled the investigation in the Rajput death case and expressed confidence that the Enforcement Directorate (ED), Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and NCB will make a revelation soon in the case.

Actor Rhea Chakraborty's brother Showik and her associate Samuel Miranda, who were arrested yesterday under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act in a case related to actor Rajput's death, to the NCB custody till September 9.

Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14. (ANI)

