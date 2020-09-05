New Delhi, September 5: The job recruitments through the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), Staff Selection Commission (SSC) and other competitive examinations would "continue as usual", the Finance Ministry said on Saturday. The clarification came after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's "minimum government, maximum privatisation" jibe at the Centre. Rahul Gandhi Targets Modi Govt Over Privatisation, Tweets 'It Wants to Make Government Offices Local Staff-Free'.

"There is no restriction or ban on filling up of posts in Govt of India. Normal recruitments through govt agencies like Staff Selection Commission, UPSC, Railway Recruitment Board, etc will continue as usual without any curbs," said a statement issued by the Ministry of Finance.

"Department of Expenditure circular dated 04 September 2020 deals with internal procedure for creation of posts and doesn't in any way affect or curtail recruitment," the statement added.

Earlier today, Gandhi attacked the central government on social media as he shared an article which claimed that the Centre could freeze fresh recruitments, and may create new posts after approval from the Department of Expenditure under the Finance Ministry.

"Modi government’s thinking — ‘Minimum Govt Maximum Privatisation’,” Gandhi said. The COVID-19 pandemic is just an excuse and the intention is to make government offices “free” of permanent staff, he alleged.

“(Intention is to) Rob the future of the youth and promote (his) friends,” Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi targeting the Prime Minister, and urged people to speak up.

