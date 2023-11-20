Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 20 (ANI): Mumbai Police on Monday arrested an alleged quack doctor and conducted raids at the clinic he operated without any formal degree or licence in Govandi in Shivaji Nagar area of Mumbai.

The accused has been identified as Altaf Hussain Khan, a 50-year-old man.

Sharing details about the matter, police said, "We received information that a clinic in the Shivaji Nagar area of the Govandi locality was being run by a quack without a degree or licence. A police constable posing as a patient was sent to the clinic to verify the information."

Shortly after the information about the case was verified, raids were conducted at the clinic, and he was arrested.

Subsequently, a case has also been registered under Sections 419 and 420 of the Indian Penal Code and under the Maharashtra Medical Practitioners Act, 1961, informed the police.

A 'quack doctor' is a fraudulent practitioner or ignorant pretender of medical skills. It is a person who pretends to be able to diagnose or heal people but is unqualified and incompetent. (ANI)

