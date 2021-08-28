Mumbai, August 28: A 16-year old Mumbai boy addicted to online gaming, who ran away from home after being scolded for purchasing PUBG game accessories using Rs 10 lakh from his mother's account, has been traced and safely handed over to his parents, Police said on Saturday.

Datta Nalawade, Deputy Commissioner of Mumbai Police told ANI: "A missing case of a 16-yr-old boy was filed. In the probe, it was found that he was addicted to PUBG."

"He took Rs 10 lakh from his mother's account to purchase the game's ID and UC. After they scolded him, he ran away after writing a letter in which he said he won't return home," Nalawade said. "The teenager was traced and counselled by police and later handed over to the family," the DCP said.

"The availability of electronic devices for children is very common nowadays. I urge parents to monitor their children's activities on social media and games," the senior police official said.

