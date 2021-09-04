Mumbai, Sep 4 (PTI) Mumbai on Saturday reported 416 new COVID-19 cases which took its infection tally to 7,45,850, a civic official said.

Also Read | Monsoon 2021 Forecast: IMD Issues Heavy Rain Alert in Goa Over Next 48 Hours.

Four patients succumbed to the viral infection during the day while 382 people were discharged from hospitals, he said. The death toll due to the pandemic in the country's financial capital reached 15,991. As many as 7,23,840 patients -- 97 per cent of the caseload -- have recovered.

Also Read | Delhi: Highly Decomposed Body of 50-Year-Old Woman Found in Chandani Mahal Area.

There are 3,561 active cases in the city now.

With 36,546 samples being examined in the last 24 hours, the number of coronavirus tests conducted in Mumbai so far went up to 93,89,842.

As many as 46 buildings are currently sealed after coronavirus patients were found there.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)