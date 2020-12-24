Mumbai, Dec 24 (PTI) Mumbai reported 643 new COVID-19 cases, taking its tally to 2,89,204 on Thursday, while 12 more patients succumbed to the infection, the city civic body said.

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) updated data, the tally of COVID-19 cases in the city rose to 2,89,204 with the addition of 643 fresh infections, while the death toll increased to 11,045.

On Wednesday, the city had reported 745 COVID-19 cases and 14 deaths.

A total of 15,310 tests for detection of COVID-19 were conducted in the past 24 hours, taking the number of samples examined so far in the city to 22,65,635, the BMC said.

On Wednesday, the highest-ever 25,135 COVID-19 tests were done in Mumbai.

The number of recovered patients jumped to 2,69,294, about 93 per cent of the tally, after 711 more people were discharged from hospitals, the civic body said.

Currently, the city has 8,093 active COVID-19 cases.

According to the BMC, the average doubling rate of COVID-19 cases in Mumbai is 366 days, while the average growth rate is 0.21 per cent.

The city has 293 containment zones and 2,739 sealed buildings, the BMC said.

The civic body seals a building or declares a containment zone after one or more patients from there test positive for the viral infection.

