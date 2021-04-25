Mumbai, Apr 25 (PTI) Mumbai recorded 5,542 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, its lowest single-day rise in infections so far this month, the civic body said.

This took the city's COVID 19 tally to 6,27,651.

On Saturday, it had recorded 5,888 cases, which declined further on Sunday.

On March 31, Mumbai had reported 5,394 new cases, but the figure had gone above the 8,000-mark the next day.

It is for the first time since April 12 that the number of daily cases is less than 7,000.

On Sunday, the virus claimed the lives of 64 patients, 36 of them having co-morbidities, a statement from the health department of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

Of the total number of deceased, 28 were females, it added.

With this, the COVID-19 fatality count of the country's financial capital has gone up to 12,783.

A total of 40,298 people were tested during the day, which pushed the overall test count to 52,43,734.

The city's recovery count grew to 5,37,711 as 8,478 patients recuperated from the infection on Sunday.

The number of active cases is 75,740 now.

The recovery rate of Mumbai district is 86 per cent.

Mumbai's COVID-19 growth rate between April 18 and April 24 was 1.17 per cent, while the doubling rate was 58 days.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)