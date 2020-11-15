Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 15 (ANI): Mumbai reports 574 new COVID-19 cases, 586 discharges and 15 deaths on Sunday, according to a data by Municipal Corporation Greater Mumbai.

The total cases in Mumbai reached 2,69,704, including 2,45,245 discharges and 10,570 deaths. The active cases stand at 9,956.

As many as 2,544 new cases of the novel coronavirus were reported in Maharashtra on Sunday, taking the tally of total positive cases in the state to 17,47,242, according to the state health department.

As many as 60 patients also died due to Coronavirus on Sunday, taking the total fatalities in Maharashtra to 45,974. There are 84,918 active cases in the state currently.

Meanwhile, with 41,100 new COVID-19 infections, India's total cases rose to 88,14,579. (ANI)

