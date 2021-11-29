Mumbai, Nov 29 (PTI) Mumbai on Monday reported 115 fresh coronavirus positive cases, the lowest after the second half of April last year, taking the tally to 7,62,731, a civic official said.

Four deaths increased the COVID-19 toll to 16,334, while the discharge of 269 people took the recovery count to 7,41,769, leaving the metropolis with 2,059 active cases, he said.

Incidentally, the 115 cases were detected after 26,307 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, much lower than the average of 30,000 on other days, the official added.

The number of tests conducted in the country's financial capital stood at 1,23,96,039, he added.

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation data showed the case recovery rate was 97 per cent, the caseload doubling time stood at 2,647 days and the average growth rate of cases between November 22 and 28 was 0.02 per cent.

It also showed that 19 buildings in the city are sealed, while no area has been declared a containment zone since mid-August.

