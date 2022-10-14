Mumbai, Oct 14 (PTI) Mumbai on Friday reported 178 COVID-19 cases, which took the tally here to 11,52,133, while the toll stood unchanged at 19,738, a civic official said.

It is the eighth day in a row when the addition to the tally was above 100, with the number of cases detected a day earlier being 179, he pointed out.

The recovery count increased by 132 to touch 11,31,302, leaving the metropolis with an active caseload of 1,093, the official said.

Of the new cases, only 12 are symptomatic, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation official said.

As per BMC data, the recovery rate stands at 98.2 per cent and the caseload doubling time was 5,697 days.

So far, 1,83,84,070 coronavirus tests have been conducted in the city, including 6,714 in the last 24 hours, up from the 6,179 samples examined in the preceding 24-hour period, as per civic data.

The overall growth rate of COVID-19 cases in the city is 0.012 per cent for the period between October 7 and October 13.

