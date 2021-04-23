Mumbai, Apr 23 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally in Mumbai increased by 7,221 on Friday to touch 6,16,221, while 72 deaths during the day took the toll to 12,648, an official said.

The day also saw 9,541 people getting discharged, taking the recovery count to 5,20,684, leaving the metropolis with an active caseload of 81,538, BMC data revealed.

The city's recovery rate is 84 per cent, while the daily case growth rate stands at 1.31 per cent, it showed.

With 41,826 samples being examined in the last 24 hours, the number of tests in Mumbai went up to 51,63,852, as per civic data.

The city currently has 122 containment zones, while the number of sealed buildings is 1,211.

On April 4, Mumbai had reported 11,163 COVID-19 cases, the highest ever single-day spike, but the addition since April 19 has been around the 8000 mark, officials pointed out.

