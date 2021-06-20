Mumbai, Jun 20 (PTI) Mumbai on Sunday reported 733 fresh coronavirus positive cases and 19 fatalities, taking the tally to 7,21,370 and the toll to 15,298, the city civic body said.

A total of 650 patients were discharged during the day, taking the count of recoveries in Mumbai so far to 6,88,990, it said, adding the city is now left with 14,809 active cases.

With 28,226 new tests, the number of samples tested so far in Mumbai reached 68,15,028, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

The case recovery rate in the Mumbai district now stands at 95 per cent while the overall growth rate of cases between June 13 to 19 stood at 0.09 per cent. The case doubling rate for Mumbai stands at 726 days.

