Mumbai, Jun 2 (PTI) Mumbai on Friday reported eight COVID-19 cases, which took the tally to 11,63,810, while the death toll stood unchanged at 19,772, a civic official said.

On Thursday, the city had seen 14 COVID-19 cases, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation official added.

The recovery count increased by seven to touch 11,43,963, leaving the city with an active tally of 75, he said.

As per BMC data, the recovery rate is 98.3 per cent and the overall growth rate of cases between May 27 and June 1 was 0.0010 per cent.

So far, 1,88,77,579 coronavirus tests have been conducted in the metropolis, including 766 in the last 24 hours.

The caseload doubling time is 77,432 days, as per civic data.

