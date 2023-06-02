Gurugram, June 2: A man who works as a supervisor of a swimming pool at HUDA Gymkhana Club here in Sector 4 has been admitted to hospital in a critical condition after his throat was allegedly slit by some people during a brawl, an official said on Friday.

It has been alleged that around 12-14 people attacked the supervisor and also thrashed the manager of the swimming pool after a fight broke out when the money of some people who had come for a swim went missing. Delhi Shocker: Woman Found Dead With Throat Slit in National Capital, Husband Hangs Self in Sonipat; Probe Launched.

According to the police, the supervisor has been identified as Sajid, while the manager is Washir (45), a resident of Tripura. The complainant, Washir, told the police that when at around 2 p.m. on Thursday, he, along with Sajid, was sitting at the HUDA Gymkhana Club, seven youth arrived at the club's swimming pool to take a bath.

"After taking a bath, they claimed that someone had stolen the money kept inside their clothes which were lying alongside the pool. I told them we are not responsible for missing of any kind of belongings. Suddenly, one of them slapped me," the complainant told the police. He further said someone had informed the police too, but when a police team arrived, the accused said they wished to go for a mutual compromise. Delhi Shocker: Teen Stabbed to Death by Two Juveniles in Patel Nagar, Accused Arrested.

"In the evening around 5.45 p.m., around 13-14 youth carrying iron rods, sticks, knife, and hammer attacked me and Sajid. They hit my head, broke my hand and thumb, and one of the suspects slit Sajid's throat with a knife. He fell on the ground due to injuries and fainted. They even broke the club furniture and windows and threatened with dire consequences while fleeing," the complainant told the police.

"Among them, we only know Jatin, who had a membership of the club. Jatin had come along with others and attacked us mercilessly. We demand stringent action against the attackers," the complainant added.

"We have registered a case against the suspects under relevant sections of the IPC including an attempt to murder. The victims are undergoing treatment. The police team is on their task to nab the absconding culprits," said a senior police officer.

