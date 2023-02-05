Mumbai, Feb 5 (PTI) Mumbai on Sunday reported three COVID-19 cases, which took the tally here to 11,55,262, while the death toll remained unchanged at 19,747, a civic official said.

The recovery count increased by two in the last 24 hours and touched 11,35,500, leaving the metropolis with an active caseload of 15, he said.

As per Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation data, the recovery rate is 98.3 per cent and the caseload doubling time is 3,89,933 days.

So far, 1,87,22,708 coronavirus tests have been conducted in the city, including 2,195 in the last 24 hours.

The growth rate of cases between January 29 and February 4 is 0.0001 per cent, as per official data.

