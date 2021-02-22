Mumbai, Feb 22 (PTI) Mumbai police on Monday opposed the bail plea of 23-year-old Shree Jogdhankar, accused of killing a 19-year-old woman, and said evidence prima facie points at his involvement in the alleged murder.

Jogdhankar and Diya Padalkar (19) were arrested for allegedly killing their friend Jhanvi Kukreja, also 19, in the intervening night of December 31 and January 1.

Kukreja's body was found in a pool of blood on the second-floor staircase of a residential building in suburban Khar.

As per the police, the victim had gone to the building to attend a new year's eve party along with her childhood friend Padalkar and Jogdhankar.

The police later arrested Jogdhankar and Padalkar and charged them for the killing of Kukreja.

As per the police, the assault on the victim started on the fifth floor of the building, and said it had collected blood and tufts of hair from the fifth to the second-floor staircase.

Jogdhankar last month moved the sessions court seeking bail on the ground that there is no evidence against him and that he is a final-year student who needs to appear for his examinations in March.

Khar police in its affidavit filed on Monday opposed the bail plea and said it has enough evidence to prima facie show that Jogdhankar and Padalkar assaulted and killed the victim.

The police said, as per evidence collected so far, the attack does not seem to have happened at the spur of the moment, adding that Jogdhankar's behaviour does not inspire confidence as even after his arrest he has not said clearly what happened on the night of the incident.

The affidavit said releasing Jogdhankar at this stage would hamper the probe as there is a chance of the accused tampering with evidence and witnesses.

The police further said the accused had made false and vague statements during interrogation.

As per the affidavit, the victim had 48 injury marks on her body, including head and lips, as well as bite marks.

"The nature of the injuries does not seem like it was an accident but an assault with an intention to cause serious harm," the affidavit said.

As per the police, the scuffle broke out on the fifth-floor staircase and ended on the second floor where the victim's body was found.

It further said Jogdhankar can prepare for his exams in jail and police shall take him to the examination centre where he can answer his papers.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)