Indore, February 11: A massive fire broke out at a fibre factory in the Lasudia area of Indore on Saturday. According to officials, the fire department got information about the incident at 10 am.

The fire had started engulfing nearby factories, including a chocolate factory and a plywood godown. Ten fire engines and 25 tankers reached the spot as soon as the information was received and controlled the fire, officials said. Madhya Pradesh Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts at Gwalior Trade Fair Due Leakage From Gas Cylinder, No Casualty Reported (See Pics).

The fire brigade, municipal corporation, and police staff were also present.

The owners of nearby factories and godowns also reached the spot. Madhya Pradesh Fire: Shoe Factory at Gwalior’s Tansen Nagar Ablaze, 30 Workers Evacuated.

The fire officials said that no casualty had been reported yet and the reason behind the fire is yet to be ascertained. Further details are awaited.

