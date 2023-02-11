A fire broke out at PNB bank in Karol Bagh area at around 5 am. 16 fire tenders reached the spot & controlled the fire. No casualties were reported. The reason behind the fire is being ascertained, ANI reported. Delhi Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts in Slums of Punjabi Bagh Area, No Casualty Reported (See Pics and Video).

Delhi PNB Bank Fire:

