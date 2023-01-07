Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 7 (ANI): Mumbai Police registered a case after a watch worth Rs 4.5 lakh was stolen from the house of former Mumbai Narcotics Control Bureau Zonal director Sameer Wankhede and his wife Kranti Redkar, who is an actor.

After the incident, the actor lodged a complaint at the Goregaon police station in Mumbai, the police registered a case and started the investigation.

"Omega constellation watch worth Rs 4,50,000 was stolen from the house of Kranti Redkar. The maid is missing after the incident, so the doubt is on her," said police.

A few days ago, Kranti Redkar had hired a woman to work in the house through an agency.

The maid seeing the opportunity stole the jewellery and money and fled from the spot.

At present, the police are questioning the agency from where the maid was and is trying to trace her.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

