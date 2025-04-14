Mumbai, April 14 (PTI) Mumbai Water Tanker Association on Monday announced the withdrawal of the indefinite strike and resumption of water supply with immediate effect.

The move follows the invocation of the Disaster Management Act 2005 by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation on Sunday, requisitioning private water tankers, wells, and borewells.

"We have decided to withdraw the indefinite strike and resume water supply in Mumbai with immediate effect," Rajesh Thakur, general secretary of MWTA told PTI.

The association launched the strike on April 10 after BMC issued notices to owners of private wells that supply water to the tankers. The move affected water supply to residential societies, railways, and construction projects, among others.

Subsequently, the notices issued to well and borewell owners were stayed until June 15 following directives from Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and the union minister of Jal Shakti.

