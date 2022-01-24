Mumbai, Jan 24 (PTI) A man was booked after a 21-year-old woman allegedly committed suicide in Pratap Nagar area of Mumbai's Jogeshwari suburb in the early hours of Monday, a police official said.

The woman is the daughter of a BMC employee and her suicide note blames her boyfriend, after which he was charged with abetment to suicide, the Meghwadi police station official said.

The woman ended her life by hanging, he said.

