Mumbai, Apr 24 (PTI) A 23-year-old woman was held near a school in the north Mumbai suburb of Borivali allegedly with mephedrone, a synthetic stimulant drug, worth Rs 50 lakh, a police official said on Sunday.

Muskan Deepak Kanojia was held on Saturday after a patrolling team of MHB police station found her moving in the area suspiciously, he said.

"We found 345 grams of mephedrone with her. She has been charged under NDPS Act and efforts are on to unravel her peddling network," he added.

