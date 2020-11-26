Mumbai, Nov 26 (PTI) Mumbai reported 1,147 new coronavirus positive cases on Thursday, which took its overall case count to 2,79,737, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

This is for the second day in a row the city has recorded over 1,100 cases in a 24-hour period. On Wednesday, it had reported 1,144 new cases.

The death toll due to the virus mounted to 10,739 with 16 fresh fatalities reported from the city.

So far, 18.36 lakh COVID-19 tests have been conducted in the country's financial capital.

According to theBMC data, the number of recovered patients increased to 2,54,152, which is about 91 per cent of the total number of cases, as 548 patients got discharge from hospitals during the day.

With the surge in the daily cases, the city's average case doubling rate declined to 198 days, while the growth rate increased to 0.35 per cent.

According to the BMC data, there are 417 containment zones in the city, where 4,679 buildings have been sealed to curb the spread of the virus.

