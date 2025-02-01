Mumbai, Feb 1 (PTI) A three-day flower show has begun at the Veer Jijamata Bhosale Botanical Garden and Zoo here, with the theme highlighting national symbols of India, an official said on Saturday.

The annual event, organised by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation and Tree Authority, was inaugurated at the botanical garden and zoo in Byculla on Friday and will culminate on Sunday, he said.

An array of flowers and plants have been used to create stunning displays of the national animal, bird, flag and currency, among other symbols.

Jitendra Pardeshi, superintendent of gardens, said, “The BMC has come up with initiatives for the conservation of the environment, and the flower show is also a part of these measures. At least 5,000 species of plants have been displayed with labels that describe their uses. I urge more and more people to be a part of the civic body's initiatives.”

The event features a wide range of plants and trees, creating a delightful experience for people interested in horticulture and botany.

“I have been attending the flower show for 25 years, and every year is a unique experience. Being surrounded by flowers makes people happy. I appreciate the government for this initiative," one of the visitors said.

