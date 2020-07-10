Nagpur, July 10 (PTI) Deputy chief executive officer Mahesh Moroney was on Friday given charge as officiating CEO of the Nagpur Smart & Sustainable City Development Corporation Limited (NSSCDCL), a senior official said.

After the resignation of then CEO Ramdas Sonone in March, Nagpur Municipal Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe had taken over as acting CEO of the corporation.

Also Read | Maharashtra Reports 7,862 New COVID-19 Cases, 226 Deaths: Live News Breaking & Coronavirus Updates on July 10, 2020.

Chairman of NSSCDCL Pravin Pardeshi told PTI that the board of directors of the corporation had not met since December. Its meeting was held on Friday.

As per the human resourcespolicy approved by the board of directors, Deputy CEO will be the acting CEO for the time being, he said.

Also Read | Car Rams Into Scooty in Madhya Pradesh's Hoshangabad, Watch Video.

Advertisement will be put out for the appointment of the new full-time CEO, he added.

City Mayor and BJP leader Sandeep Joshi, who is a member of the board, had questioned Mundhe's powers to act as CEO and approached the high court over the issue.

Union minister and Nagpur MP Nitin Gadkari had also sought action against Mundhe.

Mundhe had claimed that he had been asked by Pardeshi to take over as ex-officio CEO after resignation of Ramdas Sonone.

Joshi told PTI that the board, on Friday, decided to give the charge of the post to deputy CEO Mahesh Moroney.

On Thursday, the Nagpur bench of the Bombay High Court issued notices to Mundhe and the board on a plea filed by seven former employees of the corporation against the termination of their service.

The petition alleged that Mundhe, an IAS officer, had "illegally usurped" the position of CEO of NSSCDCL.

NSSCDCL is a company registered under provisions of the Companies Act, 2013, as a special purpose vehicle and is jointly owned by the Nagpur Municipal Corporation and the Maharashtra government.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)