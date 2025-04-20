North 24 Parganas (West Bengal) [India], April 20 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Agnimitra Paul called the Murshidabad violence as ethnic cleansing and alleged that the violence was state-sponsored terrorism under Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Agnimitra Paul said, "If the Women's Commission and the people there are saying that they want Article 356 (President's rule), it means that there is a need for it. Whatever happened in Murshidabad was not communal riots because riots happen from both sides. This was ethnic cleansing. The agenda was to remove Hindus from West Bengal. This is state-sponsored terrorism, which is being done by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. When people are demanding President's rule, then the situation is critical."

Also Read | Baby Born 'Twice' in UK: Baby 'Born Twice’ After Mother Undergoes Life-Saving Cancer Surgery During Pregnancy.

Meanwhile, National Commission for Women Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar on Sunday said that West Bengal Government is responsible for ensuring safety and justice for the Murshidabad violence victims. She added that the issue is above politics and must be treated with the urgency and seriousness it deserves.

"The pain of the women who were dragged from their homes, brutally attacked, and threatened in the most inhuman manner is unimaginable. Some were even told to send their daughters to be raped. The responsibility of ensuring safety and justice lies with the West Bengal Government. This issue is above politics and must be treated with the urgency and seriousness it deserves. I have not come here for politics, but for every woman who has faced violence, for those who were threatened, molested, and dragged out of their homes. To extend strength and solidarity to them," Rahatkar said.

Also Read | Om Prakash Killed: Former Karnataka DGP Murdered in Bengaluru's HSR Layout, Probe Launched.

According to a statement from the NCW, Vijaya Rahatkar also appealed to the West Bengal Government, saying that these are our own people, they must not be ignored or left to suffer due to violence. It is heartbreaking that they are being forced to live like refugees in relief camps within their own country.

The Chairperson visited burnt homes and relief camps, where women shared harrowing accounts of the violence. One young mother, cradling her newborn, tearfully told the Chairperson, "I had dreamed of welcoming my baby by decorating our home. Today, my few-day-old child is living in a relief camp. I don't know what the future holds."

Families shared that they were forced to leave homes they built through years of hard work. Many spoke of losing loved ones, including a woman who lost both her husband and son. Every woman here has a painful story. Accompanied by members of the NCW Inquiry Committee, the Chairperson emphasised that creating a safe and peaceful atmosphere is the State Government's responsibility.

"We must stop politicising such human tragedies. Instead of questioning those who raise these issues, we should be asking the women how they are surviving. Ask the perpetrators why they committed such inhuman acts, and then focus on finding a solution to this grave issue -- to create an atmosphere where everyone can live without fear," she said."The NCW Chairperson also advised the West Bengal State Commission for Women to visit the affected areas and stand with the victims, offering them the courage and support they need to heal and rebuild their lives," the NCW statement said..

The unrest began on April 11 in the Muslim-majority Murshidabad district during a protest against the Waqf (Amendment) Act. The protest turned violent, leading to the killing of two people, injuries to several others, and property damage, forcing thousands to leave their homes for safer places. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)