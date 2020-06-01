India News | Music Has Played Inspiring Role in Times of Crisis: PM

New Delhi, Jun 1 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday hailed the contribution of singers and artistes in raising the morale of the people during the coronavirus outbreak.

He also said music and festivals have always helped people come out of difficult times.

Addressing an event organised by Spic Macay (Society for the Promotion of Indian Classical Music And Culture Amongst Youth) via video link, he recalled how historically music has played an inspiring role in times of war and crisis.

