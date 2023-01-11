New Delhi [India], January 11 (ANI): Minister of State for Women and Child Development Mahendra Munjapara on Wednesday interacted with 31 child authors and appreciates their hard work at the Muskaan Literature Festival in the national capital.

Muskaan Literature Festival is being held in the national capital for the first time with the aim to encourage children to write.

Also Read | RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Says 'Muslims Must Abandon Their Boisterous Rhetoric of Supremacy'.

The first day of the Muskaan Literature Festival for child authors began on a high note with power-packed sessions on diverse themes with child authors from across the country at the India International Center in New Delhi.

The festival is an initiative of the Prabha Khaitan Foundation and Education for All Trust under the Muskaan wing.

Also Read | Bihar: Protest Turns Violent in Buxar As Farmers Attack Cops, Torch Vehicles After Midnight Raid by Police (See Pics and Video).

It is being organized in collaboration with IGNCA (Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts), in association with India International Center (IIC) and Sahitya Akademi as a knowledge partner.

The event was graced by the presence of Minister Mahendra Munjapara.

He interacted with the 31 child authors and appreciated their hard work and wished them the best for their aspirations.

On the occasion, Munjapara said that the Muskaan Literature Festival is a brilliant effort of the Prabha Khaitan Foundation and Education for All Trust.

"It is giving a platform to young talented writers to showcase their works and inspire future talents," he said.

The Minister also gave the certificates to the 31 participating child authors.

On the occasion, the latest issue of Prabha, the newsletter of Prabha Khaitan Foundation themed on children's literature was also released.

Talking to ANI, the Minister wished all the children for a future and also said that small children here have written very good books.

"Some have written books on yoga and others on topics like viruses and lockdown. All these children are the future of India who will make the country proud. The minister said that such festivals will be organized for the children in future as well," he said.

The sessions held on day one - 'Finding the Rhythm of the Rhyme', 'The Sky is the Limit or What?', 'Superpower at My Finger Tips', 'The Big Little World of the Short Story' - were based on themes as diverse as rhythm and rhyme in poetry, Sci-fi, superpower narratives, short stories etc. The moderators for these sessions were author, columnist and mentor Kiran Manral, entrepreneur and writer, Adittya Nath, children's book writer, Shabnam Minwalla and award-winning children's author, poet, editor and voice-over talent, Shobha Tharoor Srinavasan.

Insightful workshops on Tinkle Comic Creation by Savio M from Amar Chitra Katha, Accepting Diversity and having Empathy for Disability by Shweta Verma and The Art of Voice Over by Shobha Tharoor were also organized. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)