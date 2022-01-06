Kottayam (Ker), Jan 6 (PTI) Cyber crime wing of the Kerala Police on Thursday booked a Muslim cleric for allegedly making hate speech through social media hurting Christian religious sentiments, police said.

Waseem Al Hikami was booked for allegedly using derogatory remarks against Jesus Christ and Christian faithful through social media on the eve of Christmas celebrations last month, police said.

The case was registered by the Cyber Crime Police station, Kottayam, on the basis of a complaint filed by a person named Abel Francis, they said.

District Police Chief D Shilpa said strong action would be taken against those who indulge in spreading religious hatred through the cyberspace.

