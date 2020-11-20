Lucknow, Nov 20 (PTI) Vice-president of All India Muslim Personal Law Board and prominent Muslim cleric Maulana Kalbe Sadiq's health condition continued to remain critical on Friday, a health bulletin issued here said.

The 83-year-old is suffering from pneumonia and was admitted to the ICU of a private hospital here on Tuesday.

"He is suffering from severe pneumonia, Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and septic shock. His condition continues to be critical," the hospital bulletin said.

"Presently he is on assisted ventilation, vasopressor support and optimal antibiotic coverage. In view of the Acute Renal Failure and deteriorating kidney functions he underwent dialysis," it added.

