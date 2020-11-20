Ahmedabad, November 20: The Gujarat government has decided to impose night curfew in Rajkot, Surat and Vadodara in view of the rising cases of coronavirus (COVID-19). "Curfew will be imposed in Rajkot, Surat, and Vadodara between 9 pm and 6 am, starting November 21," Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel told reporters on Friday. Coronavirus Live Tracker in India.

The state government has also decided to impose a complete curfew for 60 hours from 9 pm on Friday in Ahmedabad in view of the coronavirus situation. Only shops selling milk and medicines are permitted to open during the 60-hour lockdown. Initially, the government had decided to impose night curfew in Ahmedabad from 9 pm to 6 am. However, after the review of the situation late in the night, the 60-hour curfew was announced.

Curfew in Rajkot, Surat, and Vadodara:

The government has decided against reopening of high and higher secondary schools, colleges and universities in the state. The government had on November 11 decided to reopen schools, colleges and universities from November 23 after holding discussions with education and health officials.

No decision has been taken on the reopening of primary schools. Gujarat on Thursday reported 1,340 new coronavirus cases, taking its tally to 1,92,982, while the death toll climbed to 3,830 with seven fresh fatalities.

