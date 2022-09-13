Muzaffarnagar (UP), Sep 13 (PTI) Appearing on behalf of the victim in a case of alleged gangrape of a woman during the 2013 Muzaffarnagar communal riots, senior Supreme Court lawyer Vrinda Grover said on Tuesday that the accused were trying to delay the proceedings.

Additional District Judge Seema Malhotra posted the matter to September 15 to hear the arguments of the defence counsel after Grover told the court that the prosecution had proved its case against the accused.

According to the prosecution version, the victim was raped at gunpoint by three men in Lank village of this Uttar Pradesh district on September 8, 2013. The accused had also allegedly threatened to kill the victim's minor son if she narrated her ordeal to anyone.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) formed to probe the incident had filed its chargesheet against the three accused -- Kuldeep, Maheshvir and Sikander -- under section 376 (punishment for rape) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Accused Kuldeep died during the pendency of the case.

According to lawyer Narender Sharma, the statements of seven witnesses, including the victim and her husband, were recorded in the court.

More than 60 people were killed and over 40,000 displaced during the 2013 Muzaffarnagar riots.

