Muzaffarnagar (UP), Nov 9 (PTI) A special POCSO court on Monday sentenced a man to 10 years imprisonment for abducting and raping a 16-year-old girl in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district in 2014.

Judge Aarti Faujdar held main accused Vishal guilty under IPC sections 363 (kidnapping), 376 (rape) and under the POSCO Act in the case. A fine of Rs 20,000 was also imposed on him.

The court also sentenced co-accused Aditya to three years imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 on him.

According to prosecution lawyers Dinesh Sharma and Renu Sharma, the minor girl was abducted and raped by Vishal with the help of Aditya on July 4, 2014 at Kairana town.

The girl was on her way to college when she was taken away by Vishal, who was later arrested by police.

