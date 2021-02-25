Mumbai, Feb 25 (PTI) BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday accused the Maharashtra government of trying to curtail the upcoming budget session of the state legislature on the pretext of rising number of coronavirus cases.

He was speaking after the meeting of the business advisory committee (BAC) of the state legislature.

The BJP walked out of the meeting over the issue.

"The Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government is using the rising number of COVID-19 cases to curtail the budget session. The BJP condemns such a move, hence we walked out of the meeting," he said.

This government does not want to be questioned on any issue, the former chief minister said.

"There is rampant corruption in the state government, but it does not want any scrutiny," Fadnavis alleged.

He also said that the election of the new Assembly Speaker was not on the agenda of the meeting.

The budget session is scheduled to commence in Mumbai from March 1.

