India News | MVA Needs to Reflect Upon Its Defeat in Maharashtra: Political Analyst Tehseen Poonawalla

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 24 (ANI): Political Analyst Tehseen Poonawalla on Saturday stated that Congress and the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) need to reflect upon the reasons behind their defeat in the Maharashtra Assembly elections. He added that the MVA should now stop blaming the EVMs for the loss.

"Congress and Maha Vikas Aghadi need to reflect upon the reasons for their defeat in the Maharashtra Assembly elections. There was a wave of support in favour of Maha Vikas Aghadi, but the kind of statements made by Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut throughout the elections and he attacked the Congress. Today also after losing the elections, the way he reacted, the public of Maharashtra does not accept the politics of arrogance," Tehseen Poonawalla told ANI.

He went on to say that Congress needs a strategist and they should come out from the world of social media.

"MVA should now stop blaming the EVMs. The public does not accept it. Congress should reflect upon why its leadership is losing the elections. Congress needs a strategist and they should come out from the world of social media. Congress should not only just level allegations but should also provide solutions to the public," he said.

Poonawalla further congratulated Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on her victory in the Wayanad Lok Sabha by-election, stating that she will now represent the voice of the Opposition in the parliament.

"I congratulate Priyanka Gandhi Vadra as she has emerged victorious from the Wayanad parliamentary constituency. She will now raise the voice of the opposition in the parliament," he added.

He also congratulated the INDIA bloc for its victory in the Jharkhand Assembly election.

"I congratulate the INDIA alliance for its victory. The narrative set by the BJP that people from outside snatched the land in Jharkhand did not work. In Jharkhand, the elections were fought on issues. They should learn from Jharkhand's results," he said.

While the BJP has won 132 seats, Shiv Sena, led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, has won 57 seats, and the NCP, led by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, won 41 seats. The state has 288 assembly seats.

The constituents of Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) suffered a rude jolt with Shiv Sena (UBT) led by Uddhav Thackeray winning 20 seats, Congress 16, and NCP(SP) led by Sharad Pawar only 10 seats.

On the other hand, the Jharkhand Mukti Morch won 34 seats with its allies winning 22 seats. Among JMM's allies, Congress won 16 seats, RJD 4 and CPI-ML two.

BJP won 21 seats and its allies AJSU, Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) and JD-U one each.

This is the first time that an incumbent government which completed five years, won an election in Jharkhand. (ANI)

