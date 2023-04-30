Mumbai, Apr 30 (PTI) The Maha Vikas Aghadi will hold a rally in Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai on Monday during which leaders of the Shiv Sena (UBT), Nationalist Congress Party and Congress are expected to launch a frontal attack on the Eknath Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis dispensation in Maharashtra.

The 'vajramuth' (iron fist) rally has been organised to safeguard the Constitution, a Shiv Sena (UBT) leader said on Sunday.

The event, which will be held at MMRDA grounds in BKC, will be the third 'vajramuth' rally, the first two having been held in Aurangabad and Nagpur.

