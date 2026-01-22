Guwahati (Assam) [India], January 22 (ANI): Mizoram Minister Lalnghinglova Hmar said refugees from Myanmar taking shelter in Mizoram are being well looked after by the state, even as he refrained from commenting in detail, citing that the matter does not fall under his portfolio.

Speaking on the issue here, Hmar said, "There are people from Myanmar who are taking shelter in Mizoram. The refugees are well cared for. Since it's not my subject and I could not talk about it much more, but they are okay, they are healthy, they have been taken care of." He added that, to his knowledge, the refugees are being adequately supported by the state administration.

The Minister also outlined the Mizoram government's plans to strengthen the tourism sector, highlighting a new focus area near Aizawl. "The Mizoram government, planning to have a new tourism sector, especially in an area called Thainzal, which is a town which is three hours away from Aizawl," he told ANI.

Hmar noted that Thainzal offers significant tourism potential with a scenic waterfall, a golf course, and a picturesque valley, positioning it as a future attraction for visitors to the state.

Meanwhile, Mizoram recorded an impressive 145.54 per cent growth in tourist arrivals between 2023 and 2024, reflecting strong market momentum. The state is experiencing a higher rate in the current year, with an already higher number in sight, even before the final calculations. With rail connectivity now operational, this upward trend is expected to accelerate further.

"This is not just about increasing tourist numbers - it is about reshaping Mizoram's economic future through tourism," said Lalnghinglova Hmar, Mizoram Minister for Sports and Tourism. "Our vision is to build Mizoram as a premium experiential destination where nature, culture and community come together. Tourism will be a growth engine for rural livelihoods, youth employment and global visibility. Connectivity has opened the door; now we are walking through it with purpose," the Minister said.

He further said that, to drive longer, immersive stays, Mizoram Tourism has rolled out the Mizoram Tourism Events & Festival Calendar 2026, launched on December 15, 2025. The calendar curates major festivals, cultural showcases and sporting events across all seasons, enabling travellers to plan visits in advance and experience the state beyond short stopovers. (ANI)

