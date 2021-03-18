Aizawl, Mar 18 (PTI) Three persons including a Myanmarese were arrested on Thursday and 503 gm of heroin worth Rs 14.7 lakh seized from their possession in two incidents in Mizoram, a statement issued by the state Excise and Narcotics Department said.

Acting on a tip-off, the department officials seized 461 gm of heroin in Zote and Ngur village close to the India- Myanmar border in Champhai district and arrested two persons hailing from Champhai town, it said.

In another incident, 42 gm of heroin was seized and a Myanmarese arrested in Aizawl, the statement said.

The drugs were believed to have been smuggled from Myanmar.

The three accused were booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985.

