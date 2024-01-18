Mysuru, Jan 18 (PTI) Mysuru-based Rangsons Aerospace said on Thursday it has signed a five year contract with Boeing to supply tubes and ducts for aerospace systems.

This marks Boeing's first collaboration of this nature with an Indian supplier, the company said in a statement.

"This strategic alliance not only underscores Rangsons Aerospace's commitment to delivering high-quality, advanced solutions but also fortifies its global presence, extending from India to the United States and Israel," it added.

Rangsons Aerospace CEO, Pavan Ranga, said: "This contract marks a significant milestone for Rangsons Aerospace and the Indian aerospace industry. We are honoured to partner with Boeing, a global aviation leader, and contribute towards advancing aviation technology in India."

