Aizawl, Mar 12 (PTI) Mizoram's apex student body Mizo Zirlai Pawl (MZP) on Tuesday burnt a copy of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA),2019 rules to protest the implementation of the CAA.

The demonstration was held in front of the organisation's office at Aizawl's Treasury Square.

The Centre on Monday implemented the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, notifying the rules four years after the contentious law was passed by Parliament to fast-track citizenship for undocumented non-Muslim migrants from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan who came to India before December 31, 2014.

According to the law, it is also not going to be implemented in those northeastern states where the Inner Line Permit (ILP) regime is in existence.

The ILP is in force in Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Mizoram and Manipur whereby anyone from other parts of the country seeking to visit these states needs special permission from the state government.

