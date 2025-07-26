New Delhi [India], July 26 (ANI): National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) India, with support from the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports, hosted the second edition of World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) Intelligence & Investigations (I&I) Workshop from July 21 to 25 in New Delhi, as per a release.

The event, organised under the aegis of WADA and in partnership with INTERPOL and Sport Integrity Australia, was attended by representatives from National Anti-Doping Organisations (NADOs) and law enforcement agencies from India, Malaysia, Cambodia, Vietnam, Nepal, Myanmar, Bhutan, Bangladesh, Brunei Darussalam, and the Philippines.

It gathered leading intelligence and investigations professionals from around the world to promote knowledge-sharing, enhance cooperation, and bolster the global anti-doping framework.

Over the five-day workshop, participants took part in in-depth sessions covering key areas such as intelligence operations, investigative methodologies, managing confidential sources, open-source intelligence gathering, and effective analysis and interviewing techniques. The discussions brought into focus the growing need for intelligence-led, collaborative efforts to protect athletes and preserve the values of fair and clean competition.

Hari Ranjan Rao, Secretary (Sports), Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports, Government of India, expressed his appreciation for the collaborative efforts and said, "We deeply appreciate this initiative of WADA organised in collaboration with INTERPOL and Sport Integrity Australia. Their expertise and commitment are strengthening this global effort to protect clean sport. India is proud to host this important initiative. It reflects our shared resolve to build robust intelligence and investigations capability across the anti-doping community."

Anant Kumar, Director General, NADA India, said, "After the successful conduct of the first workshop in May this year, this second workshop, having delegates from ten south Asian countries is another significant milestone in the WADA's I&I Capability and Capacity Building Project for further strengthening the Global Anti-Doping Intelligence and Investigations Network (GAIIN)."

WADA Director, I&I, Gunter Younger, said, "WADA is pleased to be back in India for the fourth workshop of the Intelligence & Investigations Capability and Capacity Building Project in Asia and Oceania. I want to thank NADA India and the Indian Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports for their continued work over the past few months in organising and hosting these important workshops. The participants are also fortunate to have the opportunity to learn from our partners at INTERPOL and Sport Integrity Australia. The workshops held in India will play a key role in continuing to build intelligence and investigations expertise and ensure that the lines of communication are open between NADOs and law enforcement throughout the Asia and Oceania regions. We are optimistic that workshops will have a lasting impact in ensuring that athletes here and around the world can compete on a level playing field."

The workshop formed a key component of the Capability and Capacity Building Project, WADA's flagship initiative to strengthen the Global Anti-Doping Intelligence and Investigations Network (GAIIN). By encouraging global partnerships and reinforcing investigative capacity, the project aims to elevate the global response to doping through enhanced collaboration and information-sharing. India is proud to continue its contribution to this significant global initiative, with the final workshop scheduled to be held in April 2026. (ANI)

