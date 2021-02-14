New Delhi [India], February 14 (ANI): BJP National President JP Nadda on Sunday paid tribute to the 40 CRPF personnel who lost their lives in the Pulwama terror attack after a suicide bomber rammed an IED-laden vehicle into the convoy carrying them.

"I pay respect to the brave sons of mother India who were martyred in the terrorist attack in Pulwama, Jammu and Kashmir. The nation will always be indebted to their indomitable courage and valour," Nadda tweeted (in roughly translated Hindi).

This year marks two years of the Pulwama terror attack. Pakistan-based terrorist group Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) had claimed responsibility for the dastardly terror attack.

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan also paid tribute to soldiers.

Yediyurappa also paid his respect to the CRPF personnel saying: "I join the nation in paying tributes to the 40 of our bravest CRPF personnel martyred by a cowardly terror attack at Pulwama two years back. India will never forget the supreme sacrifice of these brave hearts and their families."

Shivraj Chouhan also tweeted (in Hindi): "I pay humble tribute at the feet of the brave sons who worshipped while serving mother India. Everyone in the country will remain indebted to them for ages."

The attack on the CRPF convoy took place in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district on February 14, 2019.

A 22-year-old suicide bomber Adil Ahmad Dar rammed an explosive-laden vehicle into the bus. The convoy had 78 buses in which around 2,500 personnel were travelling from Jammu to Srinagar.

Days later India carried out an airstrike on JeM's Balakot terror training camp in Pakistan. (ANI)

