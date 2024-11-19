New Delhi, Nov 19 (PTI) BJP president J P Nadda on Tuesday watched the movie 'The Sabarmati Report' along with several other party leaders at a theatre here, as he hailed the film for depicting the "truth" of the 2002 Godhra train burning incident and slammed the Congress and its allies for suppressing reality.

Nadda told reporters that it was unfortunate that it took more than 22 years for the truth of the incident, in which over 55 passengers returning from Ayodhya were burnt alive, to come out.

Also Read | Bihar Government Approves 9 Proposals in Cabinet Meeting; Check Key Decisions Made by Nitish Kumar Cabinet.

The Gujarat Police had blamed a Muslim mob for starting the fire, while an enquiry commission constituted by the Railway ministry under the Congress-led UPA government claimed that it was an accident. Courts, however, convicted a number of accused chargesheeted by the police, validating its charge.

Nadda claimed that the Congress and its allies made every possible effort to hide the truth, and noted that Sonia Gandhi was then the UPA chairperson.

Also Read | Supreme Court Directs Centre To Come Out With Policy on Constructing Feeding Rooms, Childcare Rooms in Public Places; Says 'Formulate Plan so That States Can Implement the Same'.

The Congress led the politics of appeasement, he alleged, adding that the ecosystem of the so-called Left-liberals made strong efforts to hide the truth and targeted those trying to bring it out.

He lauded the producer, director and actors of the movie for their "courage" and appealed to people to watch the film with their families to find out how kar-sevaks (volunteers working at Ram temple in Ayodhya) were burnt alive.

This is the first time all 59 victims of the tragedy have been named, he said.

Several BJP leaders, including MPs Baijayant Jay Panda, Arun Singh and Anil Baluni, joined Nadda in watching the movie, which has been endorsed by top functionaries of the government, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)