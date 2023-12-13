Silchar (Assam), Dec 12 (PTI) A Naga militant leader was shot dead by a member of his outfit over an internal dispute near the Assam-Manipur border on Tuesday, police said.

The incident occurred in Jiringhat area in Cachar district of Assam where the deceased was staying for some time with his relatives, a police officer said.

The outfit to which the militant belonged was in a ceasefire agreement with the government, he said.

"They had some sort of a meeting, in which some dispute arose. The firing took place outside the venue of the meeting," the officer said.

The killed militant was a senior leader of the outfit, the officer said, without divulging the details.

"We are investigating the matter. Senior police officials rushed to the spot after the incident," he added.

